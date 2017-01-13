If These Leaked Videos Show the Samsung Galaxy S8, It Looks Pretty Great

There’s practically a cottage industry of conjecture-filled blogs attempting to break some semblance of news regarding splashy tech products -- just set up a Google Alert for “iPhone 8” for a glimpse.

But two leaked videos purport to show the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its knack for displaying beautiful, radiant colors. The promo videos come from Samsung Display, a subsidiary of the Korean Tech giant, and they trumpet the phone’s large, AMOLED screen -- which completely envelopes the device.

Take a look at the first video above, and the second one below. Fair warning: they’ll be hard to understand if you don’t speak Korean.