Samsung Created a Robot That Pours Wine & Does the Dishes

It's great to be an independent, self-sufficient adult, but that doesn't mean we can't accept a little help along the way. Can I pour my own glass of wine? Absolutely. But would I rather someone, or say, something pour it for me? Also, yes. And that's exactly what Samsung's latest innovation will do.

The tech giant has unveiled three "intelligent, human-centered robots" that use artificial intelligence (aka AI) to complete simple tasks, like getting you that after-work drink.

"Among many things, your home has taken on a greater significance," president and head of Samsung Research Sebastian Seung said in a statement. "But what if that home, and those technologies in it, were actually built around you?"