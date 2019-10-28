Samsung's Massive 'Space Selfie' Satellite Crash-Lands in Michigan Couple's Lawn

At some point, maybe in a Samsung brainstorming session, someone got the idea that everybody has the right to have their face in space. "Instagram astronomy filters aren't enough!" they might have wailed, standing on the table with their neck veins bold like streaks from a dying star.
So the company started a campaign called the "SpaceSelfie," and sent into orbit a satellite with two large cameras and one Samsung cellphone. On October 24, model, actor, and activist Cara Delivigne promoted the Space Selfie campaign, with a picture of herself wide-eyed and peace-signing at the great unknown.
"I’m honored to be Samsung’s SpaceSelfie pioneer," Delivigne had said, according to a Samsung news release. "To celebrate, I wanted to take the first group selfie to go to space. I can’t wait for my fans to join us in space and get their hands on a SpaceSelfie of their own.”
Two days later, the massive contraption sat deformed on a Michigan couple's lawn.
The campaign allowed costumers with Galaxy S10 5G smartphones to send selfies to the Earth's stratosphere. The phone would backdrop the selfie with an actual image of Earth. If the technology was still functioning, Galaxy S10 5G users would get their selfies layered on these images of a confused couple and sweeping Merrill, Michigan farmlands.
According to the Gratiot County Herald, Nancy Welke was the one to discover the satellite, around 7am on Saturday morning. She and her husband were about to let their horses out when she heard a crash. From the window, she could see a flashing, table-like structure with solar panel wings. The incident was a head-scratcher.
When a representative from Ravel Industries, a technology company, came to pick up the structure, they said it was originally launched from Iowa. In a statement, a Samsung spokesperson said the "balloon came back down to Earth," and that "during this planned descent of the balloon to land in the US, weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area."
According to ABC News, the balloon that aided in the satellite's descent ended up on power lines. Part of the road needed to be closed down, and electricity shut off, while electricians worked on removing it.
The only good -- albeit largely speculative -- thing that came out of the situation is that an alien might have seen the image of Cara Delivigne and now believes we're all that attractive on Earth.
