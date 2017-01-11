Now Samsung Washing Machines Are Exploding

If the disaster of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 wasn’t enough to cause an enduring nightmare for the company, the Korean giant announced today a massive recall affecting 2.8 million of its top-loading washing machines, meaning that its fever dream is anything but over.

According to a statement released by the company, the issues stem from a drum in the washing machine that causes it to lose balance in the middle of washing a load. This causes “excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer. This can occur when a high-speed spin cycle is used for bedding, water-resistant or bulky items and presents an injury risk to consumers,” the company said. Earlier this year, the Consumer Protective Services Commission claimed it had received 21 reports of Samsung washing machines exploding since early 2015. One incident saw a machine blow open a hole in a woman’s garage wall, according to ABC.