Now Samsung Washing Machines Are Exploding

If the disaster of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 wasn’t enough to cause an enduring nightmare for the company, the Korean giant announced today a massive recall affecting 2.8 million of its top-loading washing machines, meaning that its fever dream is anything but over.
According to a statement released by the company, the issues stem from a drum in the washing machine that causes it to lose balance in the middle of washing a load. This causes “excessive vibrations, resulting in the top separating from the washer. This can occur when a high-speed spin cycle is used for bedding, water-resistant or bulky items and presents an injury risk to consumers,” the company said. Earlier this year, the Consumer Protective Services Commission claimed it had received 21 reports of Samsung washing machines exploding since early 2015. One incident saw a machine blow open a hole in a woman’s garage wall, according to ABC.
Samsung is working with the CPSC to conduct the voluntary recall, which includes nearly 3 million machines produced between March 2011 and October 2016. According to the CPSA, the agency has received 733 reports of machine’s displaying the excessive vibration and separation, and says there have been nine related reports of injuries, including a broken jaw, injured shoulder, and other impact or fall-related injuries.
Just like with the Note 7, which had a tendency to burst into flames -- one time in a man's pants -- Samsung is offering alternatives to customers affected by the issue. The first is a free in-home repair service, in which a technician reinforces the washer’s top compartment. Choosing this route will also afford you a free one-year extension of Samsung’s warranty.
The second option is a rebate that you can apply to a new washing machine from Samsung or another manufacturer, including free installation and removal. This is strikingly similar to what the company did for the Note7, when it offered customers a $100 credit to purchase another Samsung device.
Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.