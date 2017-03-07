Leaked Photos Show Samsung's Stunning New Galaxy S8

On the cusp of revealing the Galaxy S8 on March 29, Samsung needs its newest smartphone to make a splash in the market. Otherwise, the company’s myriad problems -- like criminal indictments handed down to its top executives stemming from corruption charges, and the fallout from its Galaxy Note7 nightmare -- might remain.

Well, the Korean manufacturer might have reason to believe the dust is settling, as leaked photos of the Galaxy S8 have just been revealed by Slash Leaks. The phone looks good, and appears to confirm some of the conjecture surrounding the device, such as a front-facing camera and iris-scanner, wrap-around screens and the location of the finger-print sensor. Also, don't fret, because there's a headphone jack.