Samuel Adams Wants to Send You and Some Friends to Munich's Oktoberfest

To celebrate the return of its most popular seasonal beer, OctoberFest, Samuel Adams is launching a treasure hunt for a limited edition “Golden Bottle.” Much like the golden tickets from Willy Wonka, the special bottle will grant a trip for four to Oktoberfest 2022 in Munich. In total, there will be five golden bottles hidden in specially marked packages of OctoberFest 12-packs.

Adding to the thrill of the hunt, you can track the golden bottles via Samuel Adams's digital hub. Can't find a golden bottle? There will be additional opportunities to win the trip. At some participating locations, customers can compete in a stein-hoisting competition (a traditional Bavarian strength competition) for entry into the giveaway. And even if you don't win the big prize, Samuel Adams is also giving out 1,500 other items of Oktoberfest-themed merchandise. Just scan the QR code at participating locations for a chance to win.

Not one to miss a memo, Samuel Adams is also jumping aboard the fall beverage bandwagon. Joining new drinks such as the Apple Crisp Macchiato from Starbucks and the Harpoon Dunkin’ Blueberry Matcha IPA is the brewer's Festbier, which offers a balance of malty sweetness and hop bitterness, according to a press release. The Festbier will only be available for purchase in Sam Adams’ Sweater Weather Variety Pack, which also includes the returning Jack-O Pumpkin Ale, which is meant to evoke the taste of homemade pumpkin pie with fresh pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Even without a giveaway, fall-flavored beers are appealing. But throw in an opportunity to win a free trip to Germany? I’m headed straight to the beer aisle.