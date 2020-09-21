News Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You to Swear in 15 Languages He did it to make good on a promise to people who were registering to vote.

Via Twitter/Samuel L. Jackson

It's probably a testament to what a strong actor he is that just hearing Samuel L. Jackson swear has become a pleasurable activity. Maybe it's just the way he says something like, "English, motherfucker, do you speak it?" Maybe it just transports you back to the best moments of movies like Snakes on a Plane or Deep Blue Sea. Maybe you like sweary bedtime stories. Obviously, Jackson has long been aware of this. But over the last week, he has used his proficiency in curse words for good. He promised to teach his followers on Twitter how to swear in 15 different languages in exchange for people getting ready to vote in the 2020 election.

Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

"Listen up," he tweeted. "If 2,5000 of you click a voting action below to make sure you're #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to headcount.org/samjackson now!" For someone with the kind of reach Jackson has, it wasn't a huge threshold to cross. (Of course, every extra person anyone gets to engage in the upcoming election is a good thing.) Each person who went to the page either had to register to vote, check their registration status, or complete a plan to vote. A representative from Headcount tells Thrillist that they cleared the goal by quite a bit. Jackson's campaign prompted 8,060 people to take action, the organization said.

You guys showed up and blasted through our Voter Action Goal for #GoodToVote! So as promised, here's some Cussin' 15 ways to go! Thanks for getting involved and make sure to #vote on Nov.3rd! #votemask @faircount @fairfight #MKsaysVote #yourvoicematters pic.twitter.com/6GkHudrm53 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 15, 2020

In response to his success, Jackson delivered on his promise. "You showed up and showed out for our voter action goals," he said in a follow-up video. "Now, time for me to hold up my end of that bargain. Let's do some cussing in 15 languages." Jackson proceeded to run through curses in Basque, Icelandic, Maori, Nepali, Swahili, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Esperanto, Bemba, Catalan, Thai, and other languages. However, the video doesn't offer translations, so you'll have to look up each phrase before giving it a try yourself. Some people in the replies offered translations, but trusting random responses on Twitter is a game for people who like to live dangerously. h/tMatador Network