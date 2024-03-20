Big Sur's Only Free Camping Spot to Close Due to Poop

Over the next two years, you'll have to pay to camp anywhere in the Big Sur—and that's because the only free campsite in the region, namely San Carpoforo Beach in California's Los Padres National Forest, is closing for that period of time.

That stinks, we know. Especially when you think about it being the only free campsite along the Big Sur shore, which spreads across 90 miles. Yet, what actually stinks more than the actual closure is the reason behind it.

According to a staff report from the California Coastal Commission (which voted unanimously to approve the ban requested by the US Forest Service), there was just too much human poop left behind, among other debris, including trash and illegal campfire rings. So as a result, both camping and campfires will shut down for two years starting in April, the Los Angeles Times reports.

This is not to say that all campers who stayed there were absolute raging vandals. The camping site itself suffered the consequences of poor infrastructure. To this day, trash cans are nowhere in sight on its grounds, and public restrooms aren't available either.

The decision to close down San Carpoforo Beach's campsite also came from the need to further protect its wildlife and ecosystems. According to a 2019 report from the US Forest Service, threatened species such as the Western snowy plover bird have been affected by unregulated recreational activities at the beach.

These problems, however, will likely be tackled as part of the "revamping" project the site will undergo during its closure. Thanks to a new management plan, the state of California is planning to improve the site's conditions by adding the amenities needed to allow the site's reopening to the public.

While the campsite will be closed for two years, the beach will still be accessible, though it will close at the end of each day.