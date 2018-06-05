This Is Possibly the Most Painfully Awkward News Segment in Recorded History

Before we dive into the abyss, let's preface this local news report with a disclaimer: interviewing random strangers and coaxing interesting statements out of them is hard. But one reporter in San Diego managed to dash any deserved sympathy during a segment on a giant inflatable fun run, by cracking an ungodly amount of dad jokes and receiving crickets in return. For his efforts, KUSI reporter Dave Scott reached the top of Reddit's /r/Cringe subreddit on Tuesday.
It's hard to know where to begin with this slowly unraveling disaster, but no matter where you press pause on the footage, it's clear Scott had a rough day. It begins with Scott leading his broadcast with a cringeworthy joke about inflation -- he's standing beside a giant, inflatable obstacle course, after all -- which his anchors back in the newsroom either can't hear or don't understand. (Hint: jokes about inflation are rarely funny). Scott then proceeds to interview some of the local kids, but manages to garble their answers by taking his microphone back too quickly, and cutting them off.
Scott then stands in front of the crowd and declares, like a confused tire salesman: "When you're talking about inflatables, you're going to need something that's inflated."
Hmmm.
Then, as if summoning some kind of sacred deity of family fun, Scott leads the crowd through an embarrassing chant, and a man in an inflatable balloon costume appears to answer questions. After the costumed man introduces himself as Mr. Wacky, the interview starts to assume a semblance of direction. Mr. Wacky deserves plaudits for taking the reigns and walking Scott back from his disastrous fate. But almost on queue, Scott takes over again, asking Mr. Wacky a nonsensical question that literally no one can answer with a straight face: "Does that mean everyone gets to become an inflatable today?"
Whatever that means, Dave.
