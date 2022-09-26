Heads-Up, 1,000+ SFO Food Service Workers Are Now on Strike

If your travel plans this week include a stop at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) you might want to pack a few extra snacks and grab a coffee before you get there.

Following nine months of wage negotiations, SFO restaurant workers declared a general strike early Monday morning, SFist reports.

Workers previously voted by a margin of 99.7 percent to authorize a strike if a deal couldn't be reached, according to a news release. Now, 1,000 of the airport's cashiers, cooks, bartenders, baristas, servers and dishwashers are following through.

Unite Here Local 2, the union representing SFO's food service workers, held a demonstration outside the airport on September 16. Forty-one workers and their supporters, including some elected officials, were arrested for blocking traffic outside of Terminal 3.