Dog-Only Restaurant Opens in San Francisco with Multi-Course Meals for Your Pup

The luxe dining experience, dubbed Dogue , features a menu of only the finest. It's giving Michelin-starred. For $75 a pup, your dog can chow down on a multi-course "bone appetite" meal of chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg. There are even mimosas and baked treats for the humans.

"When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There's a lot of method and detail to what we do," Dogue owner and fine dining chef Rahmi Massarweh told the outlet. "Our pastries, for example, take about two days on average to make. I know they're going to be eaten in two seconds."

While Massarweh loves pampering the pups with the same fine dining their parents are accustomed to, Dogue's mission is raising awareness about feeding dogs fresh, healthy, and natural ingredients.

"I've worked in restaurants for many years, and it's rare when as a chef, I walk into the dining room to touch tables and every single guest has a smile on their face," Massarweh added. "There's something very unique and satisfying about that."