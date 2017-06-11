News

Now San Francisco Has a Crazy-Cheap Flight Deal to Australia

Nadezda Zavitaeva / Shutterstock.com

Forget the weekend trip to Big Sur. San Franciscans have a chance to really get away. Like all-the-way-to-Australia away, for less than $600. Alert: that's a great price.

Right now you can find round trip fares to Sydney, Australia out of SFO on the Virgin Australia website for just $580 round trip, which is about half of what you would normally pay. The fare's available on select dates from April - November and travel must be for 10 days minimum. To find this price, we selected sample dates of May 18 - 28, but presumably other dates will work as well.

Note there is a layover in LA involved, and that this price is very subject to change. It could go up at any minute. Also, no, you can't just fly from LA. It's just an airline thing. But you'll basically never find tickets to Australia this cheap. So stop complaining.

Good luck, Californians. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and if she still lived in CA would totally book this. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

