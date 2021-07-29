San Marino Just Became the Smallest Nation to Ever Win an Olympic Medal

Alessandra Perilli did more than just snag a medal for her country Thursday in the women's trap shooting final. Her bronze medal meant that the tiny microstate of San Marino, a small country landlocked within Italy, became the smallest nation to ever medal in the Olympics. Insider reports that the country is so small, its widest point can be driven across in 25 minutes.

As one of only five Sammarinese athletes at the Olympics, the 33-year-old professional target shooter made history for the country—which boasts a population of just 34,000. She landed behind Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, who hit 43 of 50 targets for the gold, and Team USA's silver medalist Kayle Browning, CNN reports.

In 2012, Perilli made a similar mark as the first Sammarinese to finish fourth or higher in any Olympic event while competing at the London Games.