San Marino Just Became the Smallest Nation to Ever Win an Olympic Medal
Shooter Alessandra Perilli snagged a bronze for the microstate.
Alessandra Perilli did more than just snag a medal for her country Thursday in the women's trap shooting final. Her bronze medal meant that the tiny microstate of San Marino, a small country landlocked within Italy, became the smallest nation to ever medal in the Olympics. Insider reports that the country is so small, its widest point can be driven across in 25 minutes.
As one of only five Sammarinese athletes at the Olympics, the 33-year-old professional target shooter made history for the country—which boasts a population of just 34,000. She landed behind Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, who hit 43 of 50 targets for the gold, and Team USA's silver medalist Kayle Browning, CNN reports.
In 2012, Perilli made a similar mark as the first Sammarinese to finish fourth or higher in any Olympic event while competing at the London Games.
"This is[n't] my first Olympics but this is the first medal for me and for my country. We are a small country but very proud," she said following the medal ceremony. "They are for sure going crazy, crying. I don't know, but for sure now they are."
Per CNN, San Marino first became a part of the Summer Olympics back in 1960 during the Rome Games and has consistently entered most of its athletes in shooting.
"There was no pressure, but only support from my country, from my team, from my federation and the Olympic committee," Perilli said.
See her compete in the mixed team trap event on Saturday.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.