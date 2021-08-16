Couples Who Met During the Pandemic Can Win a Free Trip to a Sandals Resort

Dating is a complicated and beautiful part of life, and it got a bit more complicated because of the ongoing pandemic. For any singles looking for love, there's been less anxiety about getting garlic breath after eating one too many garlic knots on a date, and more worries about which face covering looks best with your outfit. Sandals Resorts wants to reward brave pandemic-era daters with a getaway to one of its 16 resort locations.

The resort company announced its new "Sandals Swipe-Stakes" for couples that met online during the pandemic through dating apps or social media. A lucky couple has the chance to win a four-day, three-night romantic getaway at resort locations throughout the Caribbean including Jamaica, Antigua, Grenada, St. Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Curaçao.

The application for the Swipe-Stakes urges couples to, “make up for lost time and enjoy the honeymoon phase you never got with Sandals Swipe-Stakes.” The vacation for two includes a one-hour couples massage, Catamaran Cruise, and a romantic candlelight dinner. The couple can also expect unlimited meals, drinks, entertainment, and other treats.

In order to apply, fill out the quick application and provide proof of match history, from March 2020 onward, on a dating app or first DM on social media. The application window is open until September 10, 2021.