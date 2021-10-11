Sandals Resorts Is Celebrating Its 40th Anniversary with a Massive Pool Party

As travel for vaccinated travelers continues to increase, it's time to stop dreaming and book that long-awaited vacay. Fortunately, Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary with massive pool parties and a retro-themed cocktail menu that makes for the perfect excuse to go on vacation.

Among other celebratory initiatives, Sandals will be pouring poolside cocktails for guests as a way to "sip down memory lane." The resort collective will be rolling out a 1981/2021 cocktail menu to honor its original launch.

"This year marks an incredible milestone for Sandals Resorts, and it's especially meaningful as we take this moment to honor what my father created and carry on his revered legacy across the Caribbean," SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said in a statement.