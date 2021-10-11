Sandals Resorts Is Celebrating Its 40th Anniversary with a Massive Pool Party
They'll also be an all-new retro-inspired cocktail menu and live DJ sets.
As travel for vaccinated travelers continues to increase, it's time to stop dreaming and book that long-awaited vacay. Fortunately, Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th anniversary with massive pool parties and a retro-themed cocktail menu that makes for the perfect excuse to go on vacation.
Among other celebratory initiatives, Sandals will be pouring poolside cocktails for guests as a way to "sip down memory lane." The resort collective will be rolling out a 1981/2021 cocktail menu to honor its original launch.
"This year marks an incredible milestone for Sandals Resorts, and it's especially meaningful as we take this moment to honor what my father created and carry on his revered legacy across the Caribbean," SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said in a statement.
"Since the flagship opening in 1981 at Sandals Montego Bay, we have continued to elevate and lead the all-inclusive resort space. More than that, we have demonstrated that some of the industry's most exciting and lasting hospitality innovation is created in the Caribbean," Stewart added in the statement. "I'm proud to celebrate this milestone for our company alongside our Sandals family as we look to the next 40 years of inspired Caribbean vision and innovation."
The poolside Sandals Rewind Events will be going down weekly, with live DJ sets and killer views to pair with your craft cocktails.