Sandals Wants to Send You and Your Summer Fling on a Free Trip

Grease set the precedent for summer love in "Summer Nights" that wasn't too optimistic: "It turned colder, that's where it ends." Of course, Sandy and Danny do end up making it work, and go off in a flying car for a happily ever after. Sandals Resorts wants to reward one lucky couple that made it work like Sandy and Danny.

The all-inclusive resort brand is giving away one free "honeymoon period" vacation to a summer fling that became a real relationship. Between now and December 1, if you and your hot weather boo are still together for the cuffing season, you can head to Sandals.com/JustCuffed and fill out a short survey about how and when you first met.

One lucky couple will be selected to win a free four-day vacation at one of Sandals' 18 island resorts, including the newly opened Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The prize will include a four-day, three-night luxury stay that must be redeemed within a year of winning. It will also include a candlelight dinner for two, but it will not include airfare.

In order to be eligible for the contest, you must be at least 18 years old, and a legal resident of either the US or Canada. There is a limit to one entry per person.