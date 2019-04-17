Sandals Resorts Is Giving Free Trips to Moms, Nurses, Teachers & Military Members

Apart from the flowers and whatnot that April is supposed to bring, there's plenty more look forward to in May. You've got Cinco de Mayo, and then the unofficial start of summer with Memorial Day weekend. This year, though, May is coming in hot with a bounty of free travel for dozens of lucky folks because every single day of the month, Sandals Resorts will be giving away an all-inclusive luxury vacation to one mother, nurse, teacher, or member of the military.
To mark the various celebrations that honor different types of people in May -- from Mother's Day and National Nurses Day, to Teacher Appreciation Week and Military Appreciation Month -- Sandals Resorts announced it's running what dubbed "Maycation" this year, and will giving away a free trip to one of its destinations to a teacher, nurse, military member, or mother every day for 31 days.
Each winner will get a six-night, seven-day getaway for two to any Sandals or Beaches Resort of their choice in the Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, or Saint Lucia. There will also be four "grand prizes" doled out among the 31, which come with an upgraded accommodation of Butler/Love Nest suite. Winners will be randomly selected every day, and will have to use their vacation within a two-year period.
To enter, you can nominate anyone who falls into one of the aforementioned categories (mom, nurse, teacher, or military member) with whom you're "personally acquainted" by submitting an entry form with a brief explanation as to why that person "rocks." If you're a nurse/mom/teacher/military member and think you "rock," you're also open to enter yourself. It's worth noting, though, that If you're nominating someone else, you need to get their permission to do so beforehand. And while you can only enter once, you have until May 30.
Of course, while a free all-inclusive stay at Sandals comes with a lot (everything from gourmet restaurants and bars, to unlimited water activities and complimentary greens fees), this offer does not include airfare, so if you win you'll be on the hook to book yourself a flight to whichever resort you pick.
Between this and the potential to win free flights to Mexico, May is shaping up to be a pretty good month to be a teacher.
h/t Travel & Leisure
