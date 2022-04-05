New Routes to Chicago & Sacramento Expand Options from This California Airport

Flying out of Santa Barbara, California this summer? We have some good news. Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) just announced two new nonstop routes starting in June.

The California airport will be reinstating United Airlines’ seasonal service to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The cross-country flight will be the SBA's first red-eye flight, departing at 11:45 pm every night except Saturday.

Santa Barbara Airport will also be adding a new service via Southwest Airlines that will allow air travel to Sacramento. Planes to California's capital city will be departing daily at 10:00 am.

The two new nonstop routes come in addition to increased capacity on several currently available routes out of Santa Barbara Airport. American Airlines will increase capacity on services to Dallas and Phoenix. United Airlines will also bump up capacity on services to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Edhat reports that the ramped up service coming out of Santa Barbara Airport is due to heavier passenger volume. The airport has seen a 129% increase from 2020. SBA served over 873,000 commercial passengers that year, up from just 125,000 passengers in 2019.

Travelers can expect red-eye flights to Chicago on June 2, and service to Sacramento starting June 5, 2022, so long as they mask up per the federal mask mandate.