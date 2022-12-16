Take a Look Inside Zillow's Only North Pole Listing

You can finally stop searching the web to find the cutest, most festive house on Earth. The house of Santa Claus himself is available for you to see on Zillow.

The gorgeous North Pole cabin and its toy workshop are exactly what a winter wonderland dreams are made of. Featuring a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace and a beautiful kitchen equipped with a massive oven, the house is the definition of coziness. The cabin also features a primary bedroom and two guest rooms, and it comes with cute wooden details and festive decor. Currently, the property, which spans across 25 acres and was built in the 1880s, has an estimated value of $1,154,137, according to Zillow.

"Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions of Zillow surfers are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world," Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert, said in a statement. "Touring Santa's house on Zillow has become a new, high-tech holiday tradition. The immersive virtual 3D Home tour of the Elf Village allows families to explore this corner of the North Pole from the comfort of their living room, preferably by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa."

Take a look at some photos of Santa's house below and head to the Zillow listing for the full 3D tour: