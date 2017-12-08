This Parachuting Santa Claus Should Probably Retire

Santa famously rides a sleigh, and it turns out his favored mode of transportation is actually a lot more foolproof than some of the alternatives, such as a parachute. We know this because a parachuting Santa had a pretty bad accident while trying to swoop in on the Tampa Bay Beach Bums Operation Santa Charity Volleyball Tournament last Saturday. Calling his theatrical entrance a Christmas disaster would be an understatement, as the video above attests.
The Santa in question is really named Gerard Krokus, and ABC Action News described him as "an experienced skydiver." He was air-dropping into the charity volleyball tournament to deliver toys to undeserving children, and instead plummeted into a tree and a light post, breaking his leg in two places. But being the merry and festive diehard that he is, Krokus still insisted on taking pictures with some kids before getting carted off to the hospital. He's said to be in "good spirits" despite suffering a grisly injury, according to medical personnel who arrived at the scene.
If you're in the giving mood, and feel badly for the ill-fated parachuting Santa Claus who fractured his tibia and fibula, Krokus' has a GoFundMe to help fund his medical expenses, because even Santa impersonators need crowdsourcing to help pay their hospital bills.
Let this be a reminder to sleigh instead of parachute this holiday season.
