This Stocking Is Secretly a Flask and the Holidays Are Saved

If you're starting to decorate for the holidays and need a way to either impress friends or disappoint your family, you might be interested in this stocking that is stealthily (ok, not that stealthily) a flask.

It's called Santa's Flask and it has a couple of great features, like being pretty massive. It holds up to two liters of liquid. It fills at the top and has an opening that's large enough you could drop some ice in there if you're getting creative with your holiday drinks.