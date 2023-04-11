Sara Lee Is Sending One Bread Lover on a Fabulous Trip to Paris

There are few things on Earth that I love more than the city of Paris and fresh bread. Both are a balm to my world-weary heart, and mere knowledge of their existence brightens my day. Sara Lee, a legendary bread company, is combining both of those things and throwing in a pun, in what has to be the cheesiest but most delightful sweepstakes of the season.

Sara Lee is celebrating the arrival of spring by launching its Artesano Brioche Buns "Bun Voyage" sweepstakes. Isn't that an excellent pun? Starting today and until May 10, you can head to ArtesanoBriocheBunVoyage.com, to enter to win a chance to go on an all-expenses-paid vacation to Paris.

To enter, you must be at least 18 years old, and you'll just need to enter a simple entry form. A winner will be randomly selected. Even if you don't win, you can find Parisian-themed brioche bun pop-ups in New York, New Orleans, and Santa Monica in April and May.

The total value of the trip will be valued at $10,000. Trust me that will go a long way in Paris, even if you have finer tastes. If you need inspiration on where you should go while visiting the city of lights, Thrillist has you covered.