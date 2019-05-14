Grab $350 Round-Trip Flights to Scandinavia Right Now from All Over the U.S.

Right now, you're probably focused on lining up some solid summer travel plans in the next few months, but you may also want to consider getting a jump on plotting a vacation later this year. Turns out today would be a great time to do that, thanks to a big new sale from Scandinavian Airlines with flights to a number of popular European cities from all over the States through 2020. Some round-trip tickets are going for as little as $354.
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is giving you good reason to high-tail it to parts of northern Europe later this year with a big new sale on round-trip flights to several hotspots in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway from a number of big American hubs. The fare sale, which runs through May 19, has some seriously great round-trip deals through 2020 to places like Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen from Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago, Miami, and even Los Angeles and San Francisco. You can browse the full lineup on the SAS flash sale page, but we've highlighted a few of the most wallet-friendly offers from each departure city below.
Some of the best SAS round-trip flight deals
- Boston to Stavenger, Norway for $366
- Boston to Copenhagen for $367
- Boston to Stockholm for $397
- New York to Copenhagen for $398
- New York to Oslo for $365
- New York to Stockholm for $365
- Miami to Bergen, Norway for $395
- Miami to Oslo for $390
- Washington, DC to Copenhagen for $397
- Washington, DC to Oslo for $362
- Washington, DC to Stockholm for $397
- Chicago to Bergen, Norway for $370
- Chicago to Copenhagen for $397
- Chicago to Stockholm for $363
- Chicago to Oslo for $354
- Los Angeles to Copenhagen for $397
- Los Angeles to Oslo for $390
- San Francisco to Oslo for $410
It's worth noting that a lot of the best deals in this sale are for flights traveling during fall 2019 and early winter 2020, so you'll want to book around then if you're hoping to save the most money. Also, the lowest priced fares here are in SAS's lowest-tier "Go" category, which comes with more restrictive perks (you don't get to pick your seat and are only allowed a carry-on that weighs less than 18 pounds). If you want to check a bag, that'll cost an additional $60.
Also, the above deals were available at the time of publication on Tuesday afternoon, but it appears many are booking up fast, so you'd be wise to scramble quickly to hatch a plan. If you need any extra encouragement to pull the trigger, just know that the view of the Northern Lights from the upper reaches of Europe is absolutely killer between the months of September and April.
h/t Travel & Leisure
