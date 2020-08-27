This Company Wants to Pay You $1,000 to Camp in an RV Without Technology

Last year, our Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt horrified nature-lovers by suggesting that campsites needed more Wi-Fi and private delivery options. From that point on, every time Amazon talked about shipping directly to national park campsites, a forest nymph died.

But while COVID-19 has inspired an unparalleled societal reliance on things like Wi-Fi and Amazon, satellite internet information site SatelliteInternet has announced that it will pay someone $1,000 to go camping without technology.

The brains behind this stunt were inspired to act after noticing a disturbing increase in screen time. The contest page states that one randomly selected person will get a grand to go camping in an RV at a National Park campsite of the winner's choosing.

"At SatelliteInternet.com, we know many folks who camp with RVs also need satellite internet to stay connected," the page reads. "But given how much time we’ve all spent online in 2020, we wanted to find a way to help someone tune out the world and get back in tune with nature."

The company will reimburse you for the RV rental, food, and any internet connection costs required to post about your experience after the trip (yes, this is ironically required). They will also pay you $400 of the $1,000 upfront, and the remaining $600 when you've finished the trip.

In order to apply you must be 25 or older and able to legally drive in the state where you intend to camp. Hopeful campers have until September 23, 2020, at 11:59 pm MDT to apply online. The selection process will happen that week, and the winner will have to accept before midnight on September 30.

Right now, National Parks are opening up all around the country, with some pandemic-related caveats. Check out each park's current guidelines on the National Park Service's website, as well as the times entry is free in 2020.