News

'SNL' Has Its Best Ratings in 22 Years, Despite Certain Criticism

By Published On 02/09/2017 By Published On 02/09/2017
YouTube | Saturday Night Live

Trending

related

Chicago's Best New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in January

related

Underrated Fitness Gear You Can Get for Less Than $10

related

What $2,250 Monthly Rent Gets You in 12 Neighborhoods Across NYC

related

Stories of Restaurant Managers Who Shat All Over Their Employees

Despite some people referring to Saturday Night Live as "boring," "unwatchable," "unfunny," and "terrible" in recent months, fans don't agree that person's assessment.

In fact, NBC has told The Huffington Post that Saturday Night Live has its highest viewership in 22 years. That puts this season, with all its Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Sean Spicer impersonations, above seasons that featured well-loved cast members like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon.

The last season that had better ratings was the 1994-95 season when the cast featured Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, Chris Farley, and now Senator Al Franken.

The Huffington Post reports that viewership is up 22 percent compared to this point last season and up 19 percent in the 18-to-49-year-old demographic. TV Line puts those numbers at 10.6 million this year versus 8.7 million last year. Other shows have received a similar ratings bump since Trump took office. Last week, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert beat out Fallon's politics-free The Tonight Show for the first time since 2015.

So while some people are tired of SNL's political bent under the Trump administration, some people can't get enough of Alec Baldwin (who hosts this weekend), the ghoulish Steve Bannon, the shirtless Vladimir Putin, or Melissa McCarthy's rather irritable Spicer.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
A Crow and a Squirrel Went to War Over the Last Slice of Pizza

related

READ MORE
Today's Forecast: Beautiful. Tomorrow's Forecast: Shitty.

related

READ MORE
Domino's Just Launched a Wedding Registry for Couples Who Love Pizza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like