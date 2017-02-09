'SNL' Has Its Best Ratings in 22 Years, Despite Certain Criticism

Despite some people referring to Saturday Night Live as "boring," "unwatchable," "unfunny," and "terrible" in recent months, fans don't agree that person's assessment.

In fact, NBC has told The Huffington Post that Saturday Night Live has its highest viewership in 22 years. That puts this season, with all its Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and Sean Spicer impersonations, above seasons that featured well-loved cast members like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, and Jimmy Fallon.

The last season that had better ratings was the 1994-95 season when the cast featured Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Molly Shannon, Chris Farley, and now Senator Al Franken.