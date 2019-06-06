'SNL' Just Shared This Season's Best Bloopers & It's Tear-Inducing

It's not for everyone, but for a certain type of fan, seeing actors break on Saturday Night Live can make a sketch worth every moment. Sure, maybe Jimmy Fallon made it too much of a thing at times, but it's also hard to keep a smile off your face when everyone is cracking up as Will Ferrell tries to explain the life and times of Gus Chiggins in a room full of soldiers.
For anyone who enjoys seeing characters break, you'll be delighted to know that Saturday Night Live just released a reel of its best bloopers from Season 44. It's been a hit and miss season, but there have been some delightful moments with guest stars like Paul Rudd, John Mulaney, Emma Stone, Idris Alba, and Kit Harrington.
Watch the full reel to see awkward kisses between Paul Rudd and Leslie Jones, a Kool-Aid Man tripping and falling on its face, and a very Gregor Samsa-ish Don Cheadle. Though, surprisingly, there's not a ton of crossover between the sketches that made the cast lose it and the best Saturday Night Live sketches this season.
These are the 3 Biggest Power Plays that Won Bran the 'Game of Thrones'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.