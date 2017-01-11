News

SNL Gets in on the Mannequin Challenge, Reviving Some Classic Characters

By Published On 11/16/2016 By Published On 11/16/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The mannequin challenge has gone from being a weird internet meme to a full-fledged craze in the last couple weeks. It started with a few videos on social media and now it's hit NFL locker rooms and late night talk shows. Having preschoolers adorably fail at it, gymnasts do impossible things, or making an entire stadium do it hasn't yet killed the fad. Maybe putting the challenge into a commercial will be the thing that finally forces it into full gravitational collapse.

Saturday Night Live has put together their own mannequin challenge in promotion of this weekend's episode hosted by Kristen Wiig and musical guest The xx. Their take on the challenge doesn't just feature cast members, but resurrects characters from some of their best recent sketches, like David Pumpkins's skeleton buddies and Kate McKinnon's chain smoking Ms. Rafferty (who ranks among McKinnon's best SNL sketches).

Yes, the mannequin challenge is getting old. If it stepped outside and slipped on an ice patch, everyone would probably turn the other way. But at least SNL and Leslie Jones did something a little fun with it. It's way better than most mannequin challenges.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
102-Year-Old Woman's Secret to Longevity Involves Never Dieting

related

READ MORE
New Bad Lip Reading Turns Second Debate Into a Bizarre Poetry Slam

related

READ MORE
President Obama Attempted the "Thriller" Dance... More or Less

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like