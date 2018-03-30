Watch 'SNL' Cast Members Lose It During "Sexual Harassment Charlie" Sketch

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
With all of the sexual harassment scandals ripping through Hollywood and, well, pretty much every industry,Saturday Night Live has been offering its fair share of takes on the cultural sea change. This week, James Franco stopped by to host the show and play a role as a recently fired CFO who has to offer his apology to the staff. There's also Charlie, a front desk staffer with a knack for saying and doing some decidedly frowned-upon/illegal stuff. But he's Charlie, so it's cool!
It's a ridiculous conceit, and both Beck Bennett (undefined office manager) and Kenan, who plays Charlie, know it. Charlie's behavior gets brushed off because he's "a charming old black man," in Franco's words, despite the fact that he tells people things like he wants to break into a woman's house and tie up her husband. Toward the end of the sketch, both of the actors start to crack, barely holding it together as the stakes of Charlie's antics go from gross to grand theft auto and kidnapping.
This Terrifying Game Feels Like You're in a Horror Movie
This is 2017, folks.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.