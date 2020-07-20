Saturn Will Be at Its Brightest Tonight, Sitting Next to Jupiter. Here's How to See It.

There's no denying that July has been a stargazer's wonderland. Jupiter and Venus are super bright, Comet NEOWISE is putting on a once-in-a-lifetime show, and the Delta Aquarid meteor shower is warming up.

Saturn is joining the show as it hits opposition on the night of July 20. An opposition is one of the best times to see superior planets (ones further from the sun than Earth). The sun, Earth, and the planet in opposition are lined up with the Earth in between the others. The sun will make the outer planet shine bright, and the planet will be at or near its closest approach to Earth. It's one of the best times to be out looking for the ringed planet.

Opposition will occur at 6pm EDT, per EarthSky, but you'll have to wait for the sun to go down to get the best view. You should be able to get an incredible look because there will be a new moon, ensuring there isn't much light interference as you stargaze.

The second biggest planet in our solar system will be up in the sky throughout the night, starting its journey in the southeastern sky and moving westward throughout the night. It'll be sitting just to the east of Jupiter. If you've got a telescope handy, in dark skies you should be able to even catch sight of Saturn's rings.

Even though it's a great night to see Saturn, don't worry if you miss out. It's up there and bright for quite a while. You'll be able to enjoy it throughout the summer, even if it's not quite as bright as at opposition.