Saturn Will Be Bright and Beautiful on Saturday Night

August's supermoon might have partially spoiled the Perseid meteor shower, but there is still plenty to see in the night sky this month.

With the Perseids looking a little lackluster, the best celestial event of the month may be Saturn reaching opposition on August 14. That's when the ringed planet will be at its largest and brightest point this year, from our perspective, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That makes it a wonderful time for stargazing or snapping pictures of the beautiful gas giant.

Oppositions take place when the Earth sits directly in between an object and the sun. On this night, the sun, Earth, and Saturn will form a line across the solar system. When Earth is at opposition with a planet, that planet typically looks bright and relatively large. Saturn will be at the closest point in its orbit relative to Earth for this year at a distance of only 823 million miles, per Space.com.