Saturn Will Be Bright and Beautiful on Saturday Night
Saturn is at opposition this week, making it a great time to look for the beautiful planet.
August's supermoon might have partially spoiled the Perseid meteor shower, but there is still plenty to see in the night sky this month.
With the Perseids looking a little lackluster, the best celestial event of the month may be Saturn reaching opposition on August 14. That's when the ringed planet will be at its largest and brightest point this year, from our perspective, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That makes it a wonderful time for stargazing or snapping pictures of the beautiful gas giant.
Oppositions take place when the Earth sits directly in between an object and the sun. On this night, the sun, Earth, and Saturn will form a line across the solar system. When Earth is at opposition with a planet, that planet typically looks bright and relatively large. Saturn will be at the closest point in its orbit relative to Earth for this year at a distance of only 823 million miles, per Space.com.
How to see Saturn at opposition
Because of the positioning, the planet appears larger in our sky than it has at any other point this year. It also means that Saturn's yellow glow is up throughout the night, rising in the south-southeastern sky as the sun sets and setting as the sun rises. It'll reach its highest point in the sky around 1 am local time, according to Space.com.
Saturn, already a bright object, will be luminous. It’s a great night to view the planet with the naked eye, a telescope, or even binoculars. The latter two of those can help you see the planet's famous rings.
Fortunately, if you miss out on the night of opposition, Saturn will be about as bright in the nights to come, and it'll be visible in the evening sky for the rest of the year.
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.