Saudi Arabia Plans to Build an Oil-Themed Park in the Middle of the Ocean

Sustainability seems to be on the minds of many nowadays. Wildfires, flooding, and storms are more aggressive than ever, making it seem like the Earth has had enough of our shit. While many are drawing inspiration from the Earth's current unstable state in sustainable and new ways, Saudi Arabia is building a huge oil rig-themed tourist attraction in the middle of the Arabian Gulf.

Funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the tourism destination called "The Rig" would be "a new tourism platform inspired by offshore oil platforms." The park will be a whopping 150,000 square meters and aims to "offer various hospitality and accommodation options, along with adventure and extreme sports activities, both above and below the sea." The Rig is located near Al-Juraid Island, so it will be accessible via air and sea travel.