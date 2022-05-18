14,000 Pounds of Sausage Was Recalled Because it May Contain Chunks of Metal

There are a lot of reasons recalls are initiated. None are good. Finding metal chunks in your food is a particularly alarming one. An announcement last week said Skittles, Life Savers, and Starburst gummies were found to contain metal. Now, there's another.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sticks and "luncheon loaf" from America New York Ri Wang Food Group. The meat may contain chunks of metal.

The recall was initiated after the company got a complaint from someone who found a couple of pieces of metal in a sausage stick. All of the recalled products were produced from April 5 to May 5 of this year.

Per FSIS, these are the recalled items, which were shipped to stores across the US. All of the product labels can be viewed on the USDA recall page.

16-ounce plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23-ounce plastic bags containing ten sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122, and 522124.

10-ounce plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122, and 522123.



While customers have found metal in the sausages, the company says there are no reports of injuries due to the contamination. If you have any of the products at home, you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund or just chuck 'em in the trash.