Sausages Are Being Recalled Because They May Contain Blue Plastic

Great sausages have a lot of things ground up into the casings. Pork. Chicken. Spices. Maybe some apple. Not included in the long list of potential ingredients: Plastic.

Sunset Farm Foods agrees. It is recalling around 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that may be contaminated with thin blue pieces of plastic. The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on September 7.

Consumers who discovered plastic in their sausages complained to the company and prompted it to report the problem to FSIS, it says in its recall announcement.

You're looking for 28-ounce packages of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage with a sell-by date of "10-28-22" on the packaging. The labels also include the establishment number "P 9185" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The meat was shipped to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. The company says that at the time of the recall, no individuals have been injured or made sick by the plastic contamination.

The recall page on the FSIS website provides a number you can call as well as images of the packaging in case you're not sure if you have this exact product at home. The company urges anyone with the sausages to refrain from eating them. Instead, it suggests that you throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.