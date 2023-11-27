Does the Viral Delta Booking Hack Actually Work?

The account Your Rich BFF, run by Vivian Tu, breaks down a fare hack that will allow customers who don't book basic economy tickets to save money after they've booked thei ticket. It involves a few steps:

The hunt to save even a little bit of money on flights often feels endless. People are willing to do just about anything to save money on plane tickets—there are successful companies, websites, and social media accounts that dedicate themselves exclusively to helping travelers find more affordable tickets. In a recent viral video from one such account, the latest viral money-saving hack involves changing your Delta booking .

In the comment section, dozens of people reported that this is something they have successfully done a number of times and the airline seems to acknowledge that this is a matter of policy. On Delta's website in the "Cancel or Change" section of the Trip Planning tool, the airline states: "If you select a new flight that is less than the price of your original flight, you will receive an eCredit for the difference that you can redeem toward future travel."

The key to this working is to just make sure that you remember to use your credit within a year or else it will expire.

That said, it's important to note that this hack will not work under two circumstances:

You've booked a basic economy ticket. The price of your ticket has not gotten cheaper since booking.

This hack has been something that some travel booking tools have boasted as a feature, namely Google Flights. Google Flights has a badge on some flights that indicates that it is the lowest price guaranteed—and if it's not, Google will send you the difference on Google Pay.

The hack doesn't appear to be limited to Delta, either. Other commenters said they used this hack from Tu on Southwest flights as well. "You can do the same trick with Southwest and it saved me a lot last time! I didn't know Delta did the same thing," one person wrote on the Your Rich BFF video.

The Southwest site doesn't clearly outline if you change your flight you’ll be issued the difference for a cheaper flight, but it does say: "If you need to change an upcoming flight itinerary, you'll only pay the difference in fare (if one applies)."