Save $15 on Your TSA PreCheck Renewal

Here's some good news for travelers with a TSA PreCheck membership. On October 1, 2021, membership renewals dropped $15. For those who registered for the program online, their payment will go from $85 to $70 a month.

In a press release, TSA noted, "The fee change represents a $15 reduction in the cost of renewing online, while still allowing TSA to cover the costs of operating the program, which includes performing a security threat assessment and adjudicating applications." And while the cost of the initial enrollment and in-person registration will still be $85, a whopping 95% of user renewals still occur online, so that's a mighty amount of savings for PreCheck members.

TSA PreCheck launched eight years ago in 2013, allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to skate through security without having to do the usual inconvenient song and dance of taking off shoes, belts, laptops, and jackets. According to TSA, in September 2021, 96% of passengers waited less than five minutes to get through PreCheck security.

More than 200 airports around the country participate in TSA PreCheck. If you are interested in becoming a member, make sure you qualify, and if you are already a member, happy savings!