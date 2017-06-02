Time Out, There's Going to Be Another 'Saved By the Bell' Restaurant

A Zack Attack is coming that will have Angelenos singing "I'm So Excited." Saved By the Max, the Saved By the Bell-themed pop-up restaurant that took Chicago by storm last year, is coming to Los Angeles. Modeled after the show's The Max diner, it's a full-service pop-up that will make you feel like one of the kids at Bayside.
Organizers Zack Eastman, Steve Harris, and Derek Berry are making good on their promise to take the long-running Chicago pop-up on a tour that hopefully lasts longer than The College Years and leaves a better taste in your mouth than Wedding in Las Vegas. This is the first city outside of Chicago that has been announced, but the original announcement indicated that the pop-up would be hitting a number of cities across the country, eventually.
The dates aren't set, but The Max says it'll deliver neon-tinged nostalgia before the end of the year. Additionally, the location will be revealed when tickets go on sale in a few months. In Chicago, tables had to be reserved via the app Tock, which included what was basically a small deposit on your totally rad meal.
The restaurant, which has the backing of NBC Universal, is an immersive experience that looks like the Max but also features loads of memorabilia (sans Screech sex tapes) and a full menu.
