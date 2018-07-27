This Weatherman Was Uncomfortably Pranked By a Sexy Sax Solo

It always seems to be the local weatherman who gets caught up in live TV weirdness.
That was the case during the Las Vegas Now news on July 20. A few comedians were on to promote an appearance. That group included Jeremiah Watkins, who brought along a saxophone. The segment was thrown to meteorologist Tedd Florendo, and he asked for a little sax accompaniment during the weather. Makes sense. What storm forecast wouldn't be improved by a hot dose of Kenny G?
Watkins made his way toward Florendo while playing the sultry sax solo from George Michaels' "Careless Whisper." It was wonderfully weird. Florendo looked a taken aback at how long it went on and even mentioned feeling a little uncomfortable.
The solo's accompanying hip thrusts may remind you of the viral Sergio Flores sax prank video. It follows him as he dropped into public places -- usually shirtless and at the protest of a security guard -- to play the solo from "Careless Whisper" to people who definitely weren't ready for the sexiness he was about to bring.
