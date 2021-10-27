You Can Scale This 1,300-Foot Tall Building in NYC

If scaling the side of a 1,300-foot tall NYC skyscraper isn't your worst nightmare, then I've got news for you. You can now do exactly that at 30 Hudson Yards before ending the climb with a glass of champagne atop the Edge, which you'll likely need after that kind of adrenaline rush.

Here's how it works: City Climb, the company running the program, will strap you into harnesses and put you on course via trolley-attached cables. Don't worry, you'll get the full safety briefing ahead of time. You'll then spend 45 minutes navigating the open-air platforms and stairs before finishing at the Edge for that celebratory toast.