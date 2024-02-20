This Airline's 'Mystery Flight' to an Unknown Destination Sold Out in Minutes

Personally, if you'd ask me if I'd be willing to go on a "mystery flight" (as in, a flight with an unknown destination) I would probably start panicking. "What should I bring? What kind of clothes? And what about equipment?" I'd start yapping right away. Other people—many more that you can imagine—wouldn't even blink twice before getting on the next flight out.

Recently, Scandinavian Airlines proved this point. The airline launched a new initiative, dubbed "Destination Unknown," allowing members of its loyalty program to hop on a flight that leads them… somewhere. And to the shock of meticulous packers like myself, more than 1,000 members signed up for it within minutes of the announcement.

What's known about the mystery flight is, unsurprisingly, very little. According to Scandinavian Airlines, the plane will fly out of Copenhagen, Denmark on April 5 and it will return to the same airport on April 8. The other detail known is that the flight is supposed to last a few hours. That's it.

When will passengers find out about the destinations? While they are flying there, says the carrier. Luckily, though, before the day comes, the airline said it'll provide some guidance on what to pack.

The day after announcing the initiative—and after the many signups were received—Scandinavian Airlines selected the lucky passengers who would be able to embark on such a mystery trip, and those people had another 24 hours to confirm their spot (the carrier isn't accepting other reservations at the moment). To do so, they had to pay 30,000 miles (which could be purchased in case they didn't have enough).

And if you signed up on time and didn't get picked, don't worry—if someone cancels, the airline might fish you back from the waitlist that you're currently on.