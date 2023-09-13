This Airline Has Flights to Europe Starting at $399 Right Now

Heading over to Scandinavia has just gotten cheaper, courtesy of Scandinavian Airlines.

For a very limited time and until September 19, travelers looking to visit Scandinavia—including Sweden, Norway, and Denmark—will be able to do so for a very reasonable price. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare starting from $399, and the sale applies to all flight classes for travel between November 1, 2023 and March 17, 2024.

You won't even need to worry much about where to fly out of. The sale is available from a few major North American cities, including New York City (JFK), Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington DC.

Among the many highlights, travelers can fly from Boston to Copenhagen, Denmark starting from $399, or they can decide to head over to Oslo from DC starting at $474. For a complete list of fares available in the sale, you can visit this website.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Scandinavian Airlines' website.