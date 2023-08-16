This Airline Has Roundtrip Flights to Europe Starting at $449 Right Now

Scandinavian Airlines wants to give you a chance to book some very affordable flights to Europe for your fall 2023 through spring 2024 travel plans. The airline is running a sale from August 17 through August 28, 2023, with flight prices starting as low as $449 to Europe from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

There are other ultra-cheap flights from major US cities, including New York, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, and San Francisco. Destinations in Scandinavia will include cities in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and the Faroe Islands. Sale fares will include discounted options in Business, Plus, or Economy Plus classes throughout this promotion. The sale applies to travel between September 2023 and May 2024.

You can explore and book flights through the airline's low fare calendar. You can see examples of some of the cheap fares you can book:

New York to Copenhagen, Denmark $496

New York to Billund, Norway, $440

San Francisco to Stavangar, Norway, $654

Chicago to Bergen, Norway, $354

Miami to Are, Sweden, $515

Washington DC to Gothenburg, Sweden, $575



Like most flight sales, the prices are subject to availability. Need some ideas on where in the gorgeous region you'd like to visit? Thrillist has got you covered on travel inspiration for Norway and other parts of Scandinavia.