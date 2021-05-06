Fly Round-Trip to Copenhagen for $449 in the Fall with This Sale

If you're in a position to think about taking your first post-pandemic vacation, it's not a bad time to be looking for a flight. You might not want to hop on a plane tomorrow, but there are sales taking place that will get you a great deal on a flight for the fall and beyond.

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has launched a sale that can get you round-trip tickets to Copenhagen, Denmark for $449. The sale starts on May 6 and will run through bookings made on May 10 for flights taken between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

The flights you can snag at $449 are certainly not first-class accommodations, but it's an alluring price point. You'll be flying SAS Go Light, the airline's bare-bones ticket tier. However, the sale also extends to SAS Go Smart fares with a range of $100-$300 off those tickets. From what we could tell playing with the dates, the cheapest tickets you'll find from July 1 to August 13 of this year will be $699. After that window, the sale prices will drop to $449.

These are the non-stop routes you'll see in the sale, all of which will have round-trip flights available at $449, a representative told Thrillist.