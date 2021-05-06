News

Fly Round-Trip to Copenhagen for $449 in the Fall with This Sale

If you buy now, you can travel much later.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 5/6/2021 at 2:08 PM

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If you're in a position to think about taking your first post-pandemic vacation, it's not a bad time to be looking for a flight. You might not want to hop on a plane tomorrow, but there are sales taking place that will get you a great deal on a flight for the fall and beyond. 

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has launched a sale that can get you round-trip tickets to Copenhagen, Denmark for $449. The sale starts on May 6 and will run through bookings made on May 10 for flights taken between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

The flights you can snag at $449 are certainly not first-class accommodations, but it's an alluring price point. You'll be flying SAS Go Light, the airline's bare-bones ticket tier. However, the sale also extends to SAS Go Smart fares with a range of $100-$300 off those tickets. From what we could tell playing with the dates, the cheapest tickets you'll find from July 1 to August 13 of this year will be $699. After that window, the sale prices will drop to $449.

These are the non-stop routes you'll see in the sale, all of which will have round-trip flights available at $449, a representative told Thrillist. 

  • New York to Copenhagen
  • San Francisco to Copenhagen
  • Chicago to Copenhagen
  • Los Angeles to Copenhagen
  • Washington, DC to Copenhagen
If you're heading to Denmark or using it as a jumping-off point to explore Europe, be sure to dig into what countries are open to vaccinated American travelers and what kind of restrictions they'll be facing. The US Embassy in Denmark's latest update on May 4 states, "Danish authorities have not set a firm date for when the border may reopen to tourism from the United States." Though, a report from The New York Times indicated that Americans will be allowed to travel to the EU this summer. Other European countries like Spain, ItalyGreece, and others have announced dates when vaccinated travelers can return, many of which are early this summer.

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
