Grab $399 Round-Trip Flights to Scandinavia From All Over the U.S.

It's not easy to keep a New Year's resolution. If your hopes for the new year involves travel, a sale from Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) might provoke you to make good on that promise to yourself.
SAS is offering round-trip flights to Europe for $399. Tickets are available to cities in Scandinavia and Finland, including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Oslo, and Helsinki. The sale will run from January 2-13 for tickets in the airline's SAS Go Light seating level. Tickets in the sale are for travel from March 2 through October 31 with a blackout period from June 20 to August 11.
Here are some of the low-cost fares available.
From Boston
- to Copenhagen for $399
- to Oslo for $399
- to Stockholm for $399
- to Helsinki for $399
From Chicago
- to Copenhagen for $449
- to Oslo for $449
- to Stockholm for $449
- to Helsinki for $449
From Los Angeles
- to Copenhagen for $499
- to Oslo for $449
- to Stockholm for $449
- to Helsinki for $449
From Miami
- to Copenhagen for $449
- to Oslo for $449
- to Stockholm for $449
- to Helsinki for $449
From New York
- to Copenhagen for $399
- to Oslo for $399
- to Stockholm for $399
- to Helsinki for $399
From San Francisco
- to Copenhagen for $499
- to Oslo for $449
- to Stockholm for $449
- to Helsinki for $449
From Washington, DC
- to Copenhagen for $449
- to Oslo for $449
- to Stockholm for $449
- to Helsinki for $449
SAS Go Light tickets are not for your healthy eating resolution in 2020, but the airline's version of a basic economy fare. With tickets in that tier, you get to travel with a carry-on as well as a personal item. However, you will not get a free checked bag. Additionally, those fares are non-refundable.
Get something crossed off your bucket list this year. Ride through the fjords of Norway or see the northern lights in Lapland. You've got about 365 days to get it done.
