Hurricane Hermine Looks Scary as Hell for Florida

Hurricane Hermine is about to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast. It's the first Hurricane to hit the state in 11 years. Meteorologists expect Hermine to arrive Thursday night, with heavy rainfall already hitting coastal communities in advance of Hermine's arrival.

Hermine will likely be a Category 1 hurricane when it hits, carrying damaging winds and "life-threatening" storm surges, according to the National Hurricane Center. The worst of the storm's force is projected to make landfall just north of Tampa. Additionally, parts of central and northern Florida have been placed under a tornado watch until 11pm ET Thursday, making it a shit storm of scary weather for residents.