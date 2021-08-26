A 'Schitt's Creek'-Inspired Rosebud Motel Replica Just Opened

While staying in a rundown motel in middle-of-nowhere-Canada doesn't sound ideal, it may be just the thing Schitt's Creek superfans are looking for. Lucky for them, self-proclaimed junk shop Lucky Rabbit has created a Rosebud Motel replica complete with Moira's wig wall.

For those looking to live like the Rose's for a bit, the IRL Schitt's Creek experience, which opened in Hattiesburg, Mississippi earlier this month, was created to look just like the Emmy Award-winning sitcom's actual set. And while you can't check-in for a real stay under the Rosebud's roof (sorry, this isn't a functioning hotel), the pop-up will let you moonlight as David and Alexis for the day.