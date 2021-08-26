A 'Schitt's Creek'-Inspired Rosebud Motel Replica Just Opened
It even features Moira's wig wall.
While staying in a rundown motel in middle-of-nowhere-Canada doesn't sound ideal, it may be just the thing Schitt's Creek superfans are looking for. Lucky for them, self-proclaimed junk shop Lucky Rabbit has created a Rosebud Motel replica complete with Moira's wig wall.
For those looking to live like the Rose's for a bit, the IRL Schitt's Creek experience, which opened in Hattiesburg, Mississippi earlier this month, was created to look just like the Emmy Award-winning sitcom's actual set. And while you can't check-in for a real stay under the Rosebud's roof (sorry, this isn't a functioning hotel), the pop-up will let you moonlight as David and Alexis for the day.
The Lucky Rabbit, home to the replica, is a vendor-based store filled with nostalgic treasures that were once featured on HGTV's Hometown, according to Travel & Leisure. This isn't the shop's first attempt at recreating a classic TV set either. The Office and Stranger Things pop-ups have previously resided in the space.
Open every Saturday between 9 am and 6 pm and every Sunday 11 am to 7 pm through October 31, the Rosebud Motel features a spot-on recreation of the Rose's joined rooms. You'll even find Moira's The Crows Have Eyes 3 costume hanging in the closet.
This also isn't the first time the hotel has been replicated. In December, a single fan created his own Rosebud Motel right in his front yard. Seattle resident Richard Knowles built the replica as part of his holiday decor, driving fellow admirers to the spot. Some even dressed as their favorite characters. If you build (a Rosebud Motel), they will come.