This Record-Breaking 661-Pound Stingray Was Just Caught in Cambodia

The world’s largest freshwater fish was just caught in Cambodia, according to scientists.

Earlier this month, Cambodian and American scientists reported finding a 13-foot giant stingray in the Mekong River. The ray weighs a whopping 661 pounds according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.

The stingray was caught by a local fisherman in northeastern Cambodia. After capturing the fish, the fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project. Once scientists arrived, they proceeded to measure and insert a tagging device near the tail of the fish. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing new data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.

Scientists were amazed at what they saw, and according to a caption on the Wonders of the Mekong Instagram account, "This is an astonishing, globally significant event and one that also holds deeper meaning because many species of giant freshwater fish face extinction." The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, and according to Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan, it’s a wonder that a fish could grow to such a large size, especially because the waterway faces many environmental challenges.