This Brand Wants to Fly You to Paris for Free

I've never seen Emily in Paris, but I did experience Opheli in Paris, and let me tell you, it was extraordinary. On my solo vacation, I dined on meals of duck and steak tartare; walked through busy streets; and, much like Emily, was asked out to dinner more in one weekend than ever before in my life. Magnifique. And now, I've got some excellent news if you want the Emily (or Opheli) experience in Paris. Vahdam India is celebrating the season three premiere of the Netflix show by giving one lucky person two roundtrip tickets to Paris.

To enter this giveaway, head to Vahdam India's Instagram page and use the Trip to Paris Filter to capture your best outfit while you are sipping your favorite tea. Upload the photo or video to Instagram using the hashtag #ParisInACupOfTea, and tag @VahdamIndia. You'll have until January 10 to submit it. To qualify for the contest, you must be a resident of the United States. The giveaway only includes airfare, but don't worry; I've got some hotel recommendations too. For the bougie traveler, check out Sinner Hotel. It's a bit pricey, but it is in the shopping district of Paris, guaranteed to give you a bit of that "Emily" feeling. Then, you can take a river cruise or get to know Paris intimately with a super unique tour of the city. Need more ideas? Thrillist has you covered with a complete guide to the city.

