You Can Get a Round-Trip Flight to Spain for Under $300

If you're dreaming of getting out and doing some exploring, but your wallet is screaming "absolutely not," you're going to want to hear this. You can score round-trip flights to Spain for around $300 right now. There's no catch or hoops to jump through either.

TAP Air Portugal is currently offering a massive discount on flights out of five American airports to either Barcelona or Madrid. Travelers flying out of Boston (BOS); Newark, New Jersey (EWR); New York (JFK); Chicago (ORD); and San Francisco (SFO) can take advantage of this deal. However, the price will vary slightly depending on which airport you fly out of and on what dates. You must book travel between January and October.

You can book travel directly on TAP Air Portugal's website or through Google Flights. The deal is good on basic economy fares on TAP Air Portugal and includes a meal and a carry-on bag, but you will have to pay extra for checked luggage and seat selections. If you don't see a price you like for the dates you select, we suggest looking at the calendar view and picking out the cheapest travel dates, as not every date selection is as affordable.