Giant Scorpion Spotted Crawling in Plane's Overhead Bin Because Nightmares Are Real

It takes guts to try and sneak your way onto an airplane and think you'll get away with it. You need to have an airtight plan to avoid being found out. That, or you need to be a fast-moving arachnid big enough to scare off anyone who gets near you. That's at least one lesson learned during a recent crowded flight in Indonesia, when a huge venomous scorpion was spotted crawling out of an overhead baggage bin, only to disappear successfully when the cabin crew tried to catch it.
During a Lion Air flight from Pekanbaru, Indonesia to Jakarta last week, a small crowd off passengers noticed a large scorpion dangling from an open overhead bin, setting of an understandable moment of panic among many on board, per a report by the Daily Mail. The incident occurred shortly after landing as people were gathering their belongs to deplane, and triggered a bunch of passengers to bolt to the exit.
"When the plane had landed, one passenger was taking their things out of the compartment, that’s when suddenly the scorpion appeared above our seat. I was in row 19 with two other passengers, an elderly married couple," a passenger named Karim Taslin said in an interview with the Strait Times. "When we saw the scorpion above our heads we rushed out as fast as we could.” One passenger was able to get a couple photos and a video of it in action, and it's not hard to see why everyone was so freaked.
Taslin alerted the cabin crew of the creepy crawly on board, but they were too slow to react, and it managed to scurry away... somewhere. Officials on the ground reportedly later investigated it further, but were unable to find the scorpion. Fortunately, while it's capable of a fairly painful sting, this type of scorpion is not considered lethal.
“Ground service officers and technicians immediately carried out an in-depth search and thorough handling of the aircraft after the passengers and cargo were removed, but no animals were found,” Lion Air Spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said in a statement to the Daily Mail.
Officials believe the scorpion -- which was reportedly 12 inches long -- may have found its way onto the aircraft nearly a week before the flight took off.
So, uh, just in case you needed any more reason to pack light for your next trip.
h/t NYPost
