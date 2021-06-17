News This Scottish Train Is a 5-star Hotel on Wheels Complete with a Spa & Whiskey Tastings All aboard the whiskey train.

Courtesy of Belmond

Europe just added the US to its "safe list," so if you've been considering a trip across the pond, now is the time. And if you like both whiskey and the finer things in life, the Belmond Royal Scotsman might be just the ticket, as it allows you to experience Scotland via train while soaking in luxury, sipping whiskey, and enjoying spa treatments. The Royal Scotsman was first launched in 1985, but it has gone through some major upgrades since then, and is basically a 5-star hotel on wheels. The train, which travels several key routes through Scotland, includes en-suite cabins and a spa—the first spa in a train carriage in the entire United Kingdom.

Courtesy of Belmond

Now through October, the Royal Scotsman will be offering various trips across the country, but the one that piqued our interest is the Scotch Malt Whisky Tour. The July 21 and October 4 journeys are sold out, but you can still snag a room for an August 23 departure, or various summer and fall 2022 trips. The four-night trip kicks off at Edinburgh's Balmoral Hotel where you can enjoy drinks with a "whisky ambassador" and maybe ask them how they got that badass title. On board the train, you can choose from over 50 whiskeys to drink while enjoying views of the Scottish countryside from the Observation Car.

Courtesy of Belmond

You'll also get tours of the Tomatin, Macallan, and Tullibardine distilleries, and get to partake in several whiskey tastings, with the ambassador to guide you through them. While prices start at around $9,800 per person, this includes four nights in a private room on the luxurious train, all meals and drinks—yes, even the whiskey—all scheduled excursions, a one-year membership to the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, and 24-hour steward service.

Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc